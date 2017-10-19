Robbie and Kirsten Schloss are expecting a little slugger. So when the pair realized that Bill Murray was sitting behind them at a Chicago Cubs playoff game on October 9, they asked for a favor: Would he mind helping them break the exciting news to their parents?

The 67-year-old actor — a diehard Cubs fan — happily obliged and on Saturday, October 14, Robbie shared the clip on Instagram.

“Hey, I got news for you. You’re gonna be grandparents,” Murray says in the clip. Adds a beaming Robbie: “We’re having a baby!”

Robbie, who will become a first-time dad in April, elaborated about what happened in a post published to the Love What Matters Facebook page. “We talked casually during the game and he playfully switched glasses with Kirsten for a minute since his shades make the entire stadium turn blue,” he wrote. “After the Cubs win I told Bill I needed him to make our pregnancy announcement. Kirsten struggled with fertility so we decided not to make it public at first but this was too fun to pass up.” Robbie noted in the caption that the recording made his parents cry.

Meanwhile, this isn’t Murray’s first time going viral. In May 2014, the Saturday Night Live alum crashed a bachelor party and went on to give an inspiring speech about how you know if you’ve found The One. He popped up again the following month, photobombing a couple’s engagement session.

