Bode Miller revealed that his and wife Morgan Beck‘s three-year-old son Asher was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours,” Miller, 45, wrote via a now-deleted Instagram post that was originally uploaded on Thursday, July 27. “Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it.”

In addition to Asher, Miller and Beck, 36, share children Nash, 7, Easton, 4, Askel, 3 and Scarlet, 19 months. The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 after five months of dating — also shared late daughter Emmy who died after an accidental drowning at age 2. (Miller is also the father of daughter Dace, 15, and son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with exes Chanel Johnson and Sara McKenna, respectively.)

While Miller and Beck’s other little ones also felt unwell, Asher’s condition took a turn for the worse.

“Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning,” Miller continued. “All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors.”

This isn’t the first time Miller and Beck have had a scary experience with their little one in the hospital. In December 2022, Beck shared that Asher suffered from a febrile seizure. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is a convulsion caused by a fever and can happen to young, healthy children with normal development who haven’t displayed prior symptoms.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we are unfamiliar with,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo of Miller sitting in a hospital bed with their toddler. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”

Following Asher’s first trip to the hospital, Beck reassured fans to let them know the toddler had recovered from the initial health scare. She noted that Asher was “home and back to his normal self.”

“I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need,” she penned in December 2022. “Our loved ones. Our health. And more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”