Brandon Jenner confirmed that he and sister Kylie Jenner have introduced their little ones to each other.

“They’ve met, but we haven’t spent that much time [together] recently,” Brandon, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 24, while promoting his and wife Cayley Jenner’s new UnchainedTV series, At Home With the Jenners. “We’re just all super busy. You have the intention where you’re just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”

Brandon admitted that sometimes “life gets in the way,” but the siblings “plan” on having their little ones get together more often in the future.

Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Linda Thompson. Caitlyn, 74, and Thompson, 73, also share son Brody Jenner. Caitlyn shares Burt Jenner and Casey Jenner with ex-wife Chrystie Scott. When Caitlyn married Kris Jenner, the former Olympian became stepfather to her children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Caitlyn and Kris, 68, later welcomed Kylie, 26, and Kendall Jenner.

Before his romance with Cayley, 38, Brandon welcomed daughter Eva, now 8, in July 2015 with ex Leah James. Three years later, Brandon met Cayley. The couple got married in January 2020 while she was pregnant with their twins, Bo and Sam, now 3, who arrived the following month.

Kylie, for her part, became a mom in February 2018 when she and ex Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi, now 5. The pair expanded their family with son Aire, 23 months, in February 2022 before calling it quits for good in January 2023.

Kylie isn’t the only Jenner family member that Brandon’s children have spent quality time with. He also shared that his little ones get to see their grandparents, including Caitlyn, who has the nickname Boom Boom.

“It’s a win all around, makes the grandparents happier, it makes the parents happier. They have that little bit of relief,” Brandon explained. “And the kids benefit greatly from being around grandparent energy, even though they’re not doing everything exactly the way the parents might want them to do it all the time. But grandparents, it’s a needed energy for kids.”

While Brandon confessed he and Caitlyn had a rocky relationship in the past, the pair are “very close” now and talk “almost every day.”

As Brandon and Cayley raise their kids, they’ve adopted a plant-based lifestyle, which they explore in At Home With the Jenners.

“I think it became important to me to kind of instill in our kids at a young age the importance of eating a more plant-based diet, getting away from animal products and therefore supporting factory farming,” Cayley told Us, noting she’s been plant-based for most of her adult life. “And it’s been kind of a fun journey. It’s been challenging at times, but I feel inspired and mostly we just try to have fun with it, keep it light.”

The first three episodes of At Home With the Jenners are available to stream on UnChainedTV with more coming this summer.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi