Brandon Jenner Shares Where He Currently Stands With Caitlyn Jenner

When it comes to parenting his three kids, Brandon Jenner is doing things differently than his parents.

“I would say that the thing that I do most differently is just be really present,” Brandon, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 24, while talking about his and wife Cayley Jenner’s new UnchainedTV series, At Home with the Jenners. “Both my parents, my mom and my dad, were really busy when I was growing up.”

Brandon is the eldest of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner’s two sons. The exes, who were married from 1981 to 1986, are also the parents of Brody Jenner.

While Brandon also has “a lot going on” like his parents, he told Us that when he’s at home with his kids, “I really try to be involved with them. I really try to do fun stuff. I’m just a very present father as much as I can be.”

Brandon and Cayley wed in January 2020 and welcomed their twin sons, Bo and Same, in February 2020. The couple also coparent Brandon’s daughter, Eva, 8, with his ex-wife, Leah James.

“I think that’s kind of the biggest thing is that the life that I’m really trying to lead is kids first and everything else kind of comes afterwards,” Brandon added. “Kids and wife together.”

Over the years, Brandon has been open about his strained relationship with Caitlyn. He wrote about his childhood in a 2020 book, To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up With Famous Fathers, revealing that he didn’t see Caitlyn “more than half a dozen times between ages of eight and 25” following his parents’ divorce.

Brandon also wrote that he was the first of Caitlyn’s kids she confided in about coming out as a trans woman following her divorce from Kris Jenner. (Caitlyn and Kris, 68, were married from 1991 to 2015 and share Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26. Caitlyn has six children total.)

Today, Brandon told Us his relationship with Caitlyn is “great” and that they remain “very close” with each other. “I talk to my dad almost every day. We have a lot of things in common. … We’re both pilots, so we share a hanger, and we’re up there at least a couple times a week working on planes and flying and stuff,” he shared. “So, we’re very good friends and we have a great relationship, definitely better than it’s ever been, or just more close than it’s ever been, which is nice.”

Cayley, for her part, noted that their kids call Caitlyn “Boom Boom,” adding, “Boom Boom’s present and the kids ask about her and want to see her, and they love to see her when she’s around. So, it’s really nice.”

The couple are giving fans an inside look into their life on the new series At Home with the Jenners, on which they share their tips and tricks about living a plant-based lifestyle. Having previously appeared on reality shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Princess of Malibu, Brandon gave Cayley some pointers about being on the small screen.

“So much of it is just don’t take any of it too seriously,” he shared. “This is all just a ride. Enjoy the ride and consider it a privilege and that we get to do things that we get to do and that there’s people that are even interested in coming into our home with cameras. It’s something that I’m really grateful for.”

The first three episodes of At Home with the Jenners are available to stream on UnchainedTV with more set to premiere this summer.

