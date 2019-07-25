



Sharing her truth. Brie Bella dealt with depression after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, in 2017 with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

“The hardest thing for me was kind of when Birdie was born was kind of being like, ‘OK, I’m a mom now,’ but I didn’t want to lose the old Brie, and I really did lose my identity,” the Total Bellas star, 35, revealed on the Wednesday, July 24, episode of “The Bellas” podcast. “I ended up making a comeback because I missed the old Brie and I failed so bad at it in front of the world. … I got bullied online for it — people would say, ‘Motherhood, look at what it’s done to her [body]!”

The professional wrestler’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, added, “I couldn’t say anything to her to make her happy or feel better. She couldn’t snap out of it.”

Because of that, Brie hired a life coach to help with her mental health. “It made me think … anyone out there who struggles with depression or does go through some hard times or feels a little lost — whether it’s with your identity or just with bullying — reach out to someone,” the athlete said on the podcast. “I was there and [I] wanted to be away from everyone — even my baby. I was just depressed.”

She and her husband, 38, welcomed their daughter in May 2017. ““The greatest feeling in the world!!!” Brie captioned an Instagram photo of their newborn at the time. “Can’t even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you for all your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy.”

The California native and Bryan tied the knot in 2014.

