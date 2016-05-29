The trendiest princess of pop! Britney Spears and her two sons showed off their killer dance moves in a hilariously adorable Instagram post.

Clad in a long-sleeve shirt, skinny jeans and furry black boots, the “Pretty Girls” singer, 34, hit the dab with Sean Preston, 10, Jayden James, 9, and one of their pals on Saturday, May 28.

Spears did the sneeze-like dance move — which gained popularity as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made it a routine after each touchdown — to prove, once again, that she has the most fun and goofy celebrity Instagram account.

“Chillin in the bu,” the entertainer captioned the shot, with a nod to Malibu.

Last week, Spears took the stage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, where she opened the show with an epic medley of some of her biggest hits and fan favorites, including “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Toxic” and “Breathe on Me.”

The pop star, who is currently on a short break from her Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Piece of Me, also took home the prestigious Millennium Award at the star-studded awards show.

Spears’ ninth studio album is expected to drop this summer, following the release of the LP’s upcoming first single, “Make Me.”

