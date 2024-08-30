Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has opened up about spending time with her dad amid his dementia battle.

“Our visits have so much love and I feel that,” Tallulah, 30, told E! News on Thursday, August 29, adding, “And that overarches anything for me – being able to have that connection.”

Tallulah told the outlet that she and her father continue to have a lot of affection for one another — and that close bond extends to Bruce’s entire family.

“I know he knows how much I love him,” she told the outlet. “I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us.”

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore, 61. The former couple also share Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33. In addition to his kids with Moore, Bruce also has two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46.

Earlier in August, Rumer shared a brief update on Bruce’s health, telling a fan via her Instagram Story that her dad is doing well.

“He is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” Rumer wrote as she shared a photo of the father-daughter duo holding hands.

Bruce’s family announced in March 2022 via a statement on social media that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how a person is able to communicate.

In February 2023, the family shared that Bruce’s condition had progressed to a “more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain” — areas “associated with personality, behavior and language,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Since his diagnosis, Bruce’s family has rallied around the Die Hard star as his condition has progressed.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” a source previously told Us Weekly in December, 2023. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

The source added: “Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”

A second source said the entire blended family was essentially living under one roof. “They’re all there all the time,” said the source. “Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.”