For Mother’s Day this year, celebrity moms are envisioning their ideal celebrations — from spa days to talent shows.

“Listen, I entertain people for a living. For Mother’s Day, entertain me,” Niecy Nash-Betts exclusively told Us Weekly. “I want you to come up with a talent show. I want everybody to have an individual talent as well as a corporate talent. Alright, I don’t want to lift a finger.”

Nash-Betts, 54, is married to Jessica Betts and shares Dominic, 32, Donielle, 29, and Dia, 24, with her ex-husband, Don Nash. “I don’t want to cook food,” she told Us. “Definitely, I want the pool on. I want you to bring decorations and accessories, and I receive gifts lovingly. I don’t care how much money I got. Bring me presents. I’m the mother.”

Busy Philipps also brought her comedic charm to dream of an ideal Mother’s Day. “I guess my ideal Mother’s Day would be some fun, brunchy thing with my girls. Not my girlfriends, but my actual children that I birthed out,” she told Us. “Maybe a little mani-pedi situation with them. I don’t know, that could be fun. And something outside, just being outside in the sun, having fun at a park. Is that weird? I don’t know.”

Philipps, 44, shares Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 11, with her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein. The actress also opened up to Us about parenting post-pandemic while promoting Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I’m really proud of [Birdie] and the person that she wants [to be],” Philipps said of her eldest, who attends boarding school in Sweden. “She’s very independent like her mother. Especially given the pandemic and the last few years and what these kids have experienced, they’ve spent enough time with their parents, [and] are like, ‘Can I be around some kids, please?’”

As for Cricket, who lives at home with Philipps, the mother of two says she is “her own person with really unique interests.”

WWE alums Nikki and Brie Garcia also dream of a Mother’s Day with some pampering.

“[A] spa day. Literally, that’s all I ever want,” Nikki, 40, who shares son Matteo, 3, with her husband, Artem Chigvinstev, told Us. “I love that feeling of checking into the spa, smelling it, grabbing my champagne, waiting for my massage.”

Brie, also 40, shares Birdie, 6, and Buddy, 3, with her husband, Bryan Danielson, and she cosigned the spa day idea.

“I’d do, like, a family brunch to kick it off,” she said in response to her sister. “Family brunch and then spa, with the pool and with the drinks.”

To hear more celebs’ ideal Mother’s Day plans — including Dolores Catania, Candace Cameron Bure, Sunny Hostin and Kandi Burruss — check out the exclusive video above.