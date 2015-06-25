Cameron Diaz’s new role isn’t in front of a camera! A source tells Us Weekly the actress is taking a year off from making movies to "be a wife and try to have a baby" with husband of five months, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden.

"All she wants is to stay home and enjoy this special time in her life," the source reveals. Although the 42-year-old raked in $18 million in 2014 from films such as Sex Tape, The Other Woman, and the musical adaption of Annie, "she has told her team she won’t answer the phone for any amount of money — even though she has received offers for various things. She is adamant that she is not available for anything."

The pair’s $10 million Beverly Hills mansion, where they held their 100-guest traditional Jewish wedding ceremony in January, provides the perfect retreat. Diaz, who’s "all about healthy living," meditates every day and is one of those "really spiritual" people who values her quiet time alongside 36-year-old Madden, a second insider says.

"She loves watching TV and movies at home with Benji, and she’s working on new recipes for a follow-up to The Body Book," the insider continues. "Her priorities have 100 percent shifted. She wanted to settle down and she has."

And when Madden's away, his wife is always on his mind. Just take his sweet puppy Instagram from March (he called her his "bae"!) as an example.

"He's incredibly faithful," the source adds. "He messages her all the time and tells her how much he loves her. She does not doubt him for one moment."

