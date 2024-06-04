Carrie Underwood is sharing a glimpse into her magical playdate with 5-year-old son Jacob.

“Took the little man to @sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time!” Underwood, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 3. “We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day!”

In her latest social media post, Underwood — who also shares 9-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher — captured her youngest child exploring the kid-friendly section of the theme park. When not experiencing rides, Jake tested his luck when he played a fishing game with rubber duckies.

“This season of life flies by way too fast,” Underwood continued. “I’m glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!”

In the comments section, Six Flags Magic Mountain took notice of its VIP guests and replied, “We love a family fun day with our thrill-seekers-in-training! See you again soon!”

Underwood’s mother-son outing comes as the American Idol winner continues to reach new milestones in her career. Recently, the “Before He Cheats” singer celebrated her 50th show as part of her Las Vegas residency.

Later this summer, she will also head to Hawaii to perform in the Aloha State for the very first time.

While performing in front of sold-out crowds is nice, Underwood would argue that her greatest role thus far is being a mom.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have [Isaiah], it was like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,'” Underwood told People in 2017. “But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That’s what it’s all about.”

When her schedule allows, the “Cowboy Casanova” artist cherishes some simple family time around the dinner table. And yes, she is more than happy to cook.

“We have so many meals as a family,” Underwood shared on the Today show in 2023. “It’s not a rule, it’s just what we do and I love it. I like to cook. I like to grow our food and that’s what I enjoy doing. I want them to remember that.”