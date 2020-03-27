Carson Daly Reveals the Inspiration Behind Newborn Daughter Goldie’s Name

Back to his roots. Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter), chose their newborn daughter Goldie’s name because of its ancestral tie to the TV host.

“In this time that we’ve had quarantined, a lot of time on our hands with our families, I just got the results of my Ancestry DNA kit that my sister got me for Christmas back not long ago,” the Voice host, 46, said on the Today show on Friday, March 27. “And it confirmed my 98 percent Irishness.”

Carson explained that he began browsing Irish names but wasn’t able to find one that caught his attention. However, the train of thought reminded him of an Irish legend.

“We had a short list of names that we liked, but nothing was sticking its neck out,” he said. “And I thought about it, you know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow.”

The Total Request Live alum asked Siri, 39, for her thoughts on the name Goldie Patricia and she was on board. Goldie’s middle name Patricia is in honor of Carson’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017.

“I said, ‘What do you think about Goldie Patricia?’ And that was it,” he explained. “It was just one of those things. We knew.”

Carson and Siri welcomed their third daughter on Thursday, March 26. The couple, who wed in 2015, are also the parents of son Jackson, 10, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5.

“Daly Planet Exclusive,” Carson wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Go Go and mom are doing great.”

Carson also acknowledged the doctors and nurses working in New York City amid the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

He added, “The Daly family wants to send a special shout-out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.”

Carson revealed that he and the Siriously Delicious author were expecting their fourth child on the Today show in September 2019. “Siri Daly, my incredibly wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that is when she’s going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” he told his cohosts at the time. “That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you. Have a great weekend everybody.”

The pair casually revealed that they were having a baby girl during a cooking segment on the Today show in January. “It’s a girl. That’s better than hitting one of those golf balls that explodes pink,” he said at the time.

