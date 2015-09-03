Cat Deeley Expecting First Child With Husband Patrick Kielty

A kitten for Cat! The So You Think You Can Dance family is about to add one more to its troupe: Longtime host Cat Deeley is expecting her first child with husband Patrick Kielty.

Deeley, 38, announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, Sept. 3. "Exciting news….Paddy and I are so happy to be expecting our first child in the Spring….." she wrote. "Lucky us."

PHOTOS: Celebrity baby announcements

A short time later, she tweeted a text message exchange between her and her producer. The exchange showed a text poking fun at some of the dietary restrictions for pregnant women. "Jeff and I are going to a soft cheese and shellfish party. Want to come?" it read.

My producer's response to our exciting news! I laughed till I cried! @jimbreen …. You don't want to know my reply! A photo posted by @catdeeley on Sep 3, 2015 at 2:36pm PDT

Deeley shared the pic on Instagram, writing, "My producer's response to our exciting news! I laughed till I cried! You don't want to know my reply!"

PHOTOS: Celeb pregnancy cravings

The British TV star and her comedian husband said "I do" back in 2012 in a surprise ceremony in Rome. A source told Us it was "the most beautiful, gorgeous, chic, and romantic wedding," and the hostess herself later gushed that it was the "best party ever."

PHOTOS: 2015's celeb babies of the year

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!