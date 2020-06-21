Touching tributes! Celebrities gushed over the men in their life in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21.

“You are such an incredible dad,” Kyle Richards told Us Weekly exclusively in a message for her husband, Mauricio Umansky. “Your girls think you walk on water and it’s beautiful for me to see that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, who shares three daughters with the Agency CEO, 49, added, “You are not the best bug killer in the world, but you are an amazing dad who loves and supports their girls so much. For that, I salute you today. I love you.”

As for JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the actress, 40, told Us exclusively about her husband Nick Swisher‘s “big kid” personality.

“He really is fun,” the Reba alum told Us. “He lets [Emerson, 7, and Sailor, 3] climb all over him. Just to see him build them up, they know without a shadow of a doubt that their father worships the ground they walk on. He admires them so much. It’s sweet. … I am so grateful I married a man very similar to [my father].”

Brittany Kerr married Jason Aldean in March 2015 and loves how compassionate the country singer, 43, is with their son, Memphis, 2, and their daughter, Navy, 16 months.

“I didn’t grow up in the most affectionate household, but seeing that in a man [is amazing],” the former cheerleader, 31, told Us. “He tells them he loves them a hundred times a day and is always hugging and kissing [them]. I think that’s going to mold them not those types of people, which makes me happy.”

The Grammy nominee, who is also the father of Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery, is “definitely the disciplinarian” when it comes to parenting their brood, Kerr revealed.

“He’s good with making them mind,” the American Idol alum told Us. “I have a hard time … so they prefer me because I’m the softie. They’re definitely in that, ‘We want mom’ phase right now, which I love. I think that’s what it is. Maybe I’m just a little nervous to lose that.”

Watch the video above to see how more celebrities are honoring their husbands and fathers, from Lance Bass recalling memories with his dad to Shawn Johnson praising her husband Andrew East’s “beautiful bond” with their 7-month-old daughter, Drew.