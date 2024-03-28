Charlize Theron Shares Glimpses of Daughters in Spring Break Mode

Charlize Theron is having a magical time in Disney World with her daughters.

“Spring break mode activated,” Theron, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27.

The Oscar winner also shared a selfie wearing a Mickey Mouse hat in front of the Magic Kingdom. In another snap, Theron posed with daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7, in front of a mural.

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012, three years before adopting August. Ahead of welcoming her second child, Theron gushed to W magazine about having a family later in life.

“I do know that choosing to be a mom in my late 30s has been really great for me,” she shared at the time. “It’s given me perspective.”

Theron has rarely shared pics with her kids through the years but has given insight into motherhood. She opened up about her philosophy when it comes to parenting in October 2019.

“A big thing for me is kindness,” Theron told Us Weekly and other reporters. “We kind of live by our religion, which [says], ‘Do unto others the way you want to be done to you.’ We’re big on respect and thinking about others before we think about ourselves.”

In January, Theron candidly shared what she feels like her job is as a mom. “I want [my kids] to grow up in a world where they know what it means to accept what’s not you, what is different and love that, to not be scared of that, and to embrace it, and that’s my job as a mom,” Theron said during Drag Race’s “Untucked” aftershow. “I feel like we’re living in a day and age where our words can so easily be weaponized against us.”

She continued, “I worry about us as people and what we can do to each other, and how powerful it is when you love and how powerful it is when you hate. One destroys and one builds.”

While Theron has raised her children on her own, she opened up about how much her mom, Gerda Maritz, has been there for her since she adopted Jackson and August.

“I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” she told Elle in May 2018. “To not acknowledge her in coparenting my children would be a lie … I would feel pretty alone if I didn’t have a partner in crime in all of this.”