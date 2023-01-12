On the mend. Chris Lane addressed 3-month-old son Baker’s health after taking him to the hospital.

“Baker is home. He seems to be doing a lot better today hopefully. So if you said a prayer for him, thank you very much and keep on praying,” the country singer, 38, who also shares 19-month-old Dutton with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane, said via Instagram Story on Thursday, January 12. “He is still not out of the woods but hopefully soon.”

Lane’s update comes hours after he showed himself parked in front of the emergency room, writing via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!”

Lane and the Bachelor season 20 winner, 32, started dating in 2018 and tied the knot one year later. The couple became parents for the first time in June 2021 and later gushed that they were expanding their family again.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” Bushnell Lane captioned a family photo in June 2022. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

At the time, the former Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? star said she was diagnosed with marginal cord insertion.

“The first 13 weeks-ish [of my pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit,” she explained that same month. “Thankfully now I am feeling so much better. I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I’m trying to stay optimistic. … So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring.”

Two months later, the musician opened up about Baker’s due date, telling Us Weekly, “It really is crazy [that baby No. 2 is due on our third wedding anniversary]. [As] long as baby’s healthy then we will be happy no matter what day. … I just hope it’s not on Halloween. I don’t know if I want to Halloween baby.”

The pair welcomed their second child on October 16 and announced his name that same month.

“Baker Weston Lane,” Bushnell Lane wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a carousel of snaps of the family meeting the baby. “Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris’ truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫.“

In the social media upload, the TV personality recalled her son’s arrival as “very chaotic, unplanned and panicked,” adding, “The minute he came into this world he’s been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!”