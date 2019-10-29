



Coco Austin definitely sees herself and her husband, Ice-T , in their 3-year-old daughter, Chanel — as well as an iconic child star.

“I call her a little Shirley Temple because she likes to entertain, perform, sing for you and dance, and then she’s got the little curly hair and the dimple,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Angel Ball on Monday, October 28. “Maybe that’s her thing. I’m not going to push her. If that’s what she wants then she can go in that direction.”

Not only has the little one told the Los Angeles native that she wants to be on TV, but “she’s in dance and musical theater” classes right now. “It’s funny to watch kids act,” the model tells Us. “They go through the emotions, like, scared, tired, sad, so it’s funny seeing these reactions come out of kids.”

If Chanel is still interested in the entertainment industry in the future, Austin will support her as gently as possible. “I’m not going to be like, ‘This is what you’ve got to do,’” she explains.

She and the rapper, 61, welcomed their daughter in 2015 and she’s already anxious to start school. “She thinks we need to go and that everyone does it except her,” Austin tells Us. “She’s still young. I’m trying to keep her out of school as long as possible so I can hog her all up! I want to be selfish, believe me, because once she’s in school, then she’s in school for the next 18 years.”

The former reality star loves spending time with her toddler, especially when it comes to breast-feeding. She told Us exclusively last month that nursing is “not about” feeding the little one. “It’s about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition,” she explained in September. “Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”

She and Ice-T tied the knot in January 2002 and renewed their vows in 2011.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin