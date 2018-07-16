Another little fighter is headed their way! Conor McGregor is expecting his second child with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Devlin broke the news on Instagram Saturday, July 14, while wishing her beau a happy birthday. “Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you!” she captioned a photo of McGregor lounging on a boat. “Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump.”

The expectant mom, also 30, followed her first post with another sweet pic of McGregor with the couple’s 14-month-old son, Conor Jr., whom they welcomed in May 2017. “Best daddy,” she wrote along with a heart emoji. McGregor and Devlin have been together for 10 years.

The UFC fighter gushed about his girlfriend in July 2015. “Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams,” McGregor told VIP magazine at the time. “Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her.”

McGregor made headlines earlier this year in April after he threw a hand dolly through a bus window, which was carrying fellow UFC fighters, including his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The altercation took place at Barclays Center during a UFC 223 media event and was caught on camera. The athlete’s UFC lightweight championship title was stripped from him by UFC President Dana White as a result of the incident, and he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief.

