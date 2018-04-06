Conor McGregor has been charged by New York police with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief.

The New York City Police Department confirms to Us Weekly that the athlete turned himself in on Thursday, April 5, after he threw a hand dolly through a window of a bus that had fellow UFC fighters inside — including his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The incident, which took place during a UFC 223 media event at Barclays Center, was caught on camera. In the footage, McGregor, 29, could be seen running to grab the dolly and throwing it toward the back of the vehicle, smashing a window.

UFC President Dana White claimed to MMAjunkie that about 20 men “stormed” the building and proceeded to head to the loading dock. “They started to attack the buses, throwing trash cans and dollies and things like that — broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, he cut his face,” White said. Three fights for the UFC pay-per-view event for Saturday have since been canceled.

McGregor was stripped of his UFC lightweight championship earlier this week by White. He won the title against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor was photographed handcuffed as he was escorted out of a Brooklyn precinct on Friday morning. He is reportedly set to face a judge later today.

Story is still developing.

