Junior is a father! Devon Sawa has welcomed a baby boy, his rep confirms to Us Weekly. The Nikita star's wife Dawni gave birth to their first child on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Hudson is "8 lbs., 1 oz. of pure love," Sawa tells Us in a statement. Last week, the 35-year-old actor even hinted about the new addition. "The most amazing week ever," he tweeted on Jan. 11. "I love him. He's my little pride and joy," he added Jan. 16.

It was confirmed in early December that Sawa and his wife were expecting a baby boy. At the time, he shared a picture with his followers of a crib that was just delivered for his newborn. "Arrived today. Room's almost done," he wrote, along with a picture of the dark wood bed and framed pictures ready to be placed on the walls of the nursery.

Sawa is best-known for playing Owen Elliot on the CW series Nikita. The show recently wrapped its series finale after four seasons on the network. He's also starred in films Little Giants (1994), Casper (1995), Now and Then (1995) and Final Destination (2000).

