This Stain Remover Recipe That’s Flooding Your Pinterest Feed Tackles All of Life’s Messes

Don't get stuck in the mud with hard-to-remove stains. Mix up on this DIY spot remover! TOM SANDBERG/PPAUK/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever searched Pinterest for a homemade stain remover, you’ve likely come across some pretty clever uses for household staples (Aspirin for sweat stains? Genius!).

But one recipe rules them all with its tried-and-tested anecdotes of how the concoction can tackle an assortment of marks including grass, blood, and coffee.

Here, the DIY spot remover to have on hand when life happens.

Mix one part blue dish soap with two parts hydrogen peroxide. Apply to the stain, let sit for 10 minutes (or longer), and rinse. (Always perform a spot check first to a discreet area of fabric.)

