Sharing her side. Phil Robertson’s adult daughter, Phyllis, opened up about meeting the Duck Dynasty alum for the first time after finding out he is her father.

When Phyllis, 45, found out through a DNA test that her siblings were only half-siblings, she did “a little digging” with the help of her husband, she said on the Sunday, May 31, episode of the “Unashamed With Phil Robertson” podcast. After narrowing her paternity down to a few possibilities, Phyllis visited Robertson’s church.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I sat out in the parking lot, thinking, am I really going to do this? … [Once inside], I thought, how cool is it that the first time I’m seeing my dad, he’s preaching the gospel? That to me was like, ‘That’s a cool dad.’”

The reality star told his long-lost daughter that she was “the best thing that ever came out of” his past when they met. And now that Phyllis also has met her half-brothers — Al Robertson, Jase Robertson, Willie Robertson and Jules Robertson — they haven’t experienced any “awkward” interactions.

Phyllis explained, “It was just like puzzle pieces clicking into place. It was like I’ve always known you, in a way.”

She added that she calls Phil’s wife, Kay Robertson, her “special mom.”

Phil shared a podcast clip via Instagram on Friday, May 31, gushing about his daughter and wife. “Phyllis, I’m glad you found me, and I’m glad I found you,'” he wrote. “Miss Kay, I’m glad you stayed with me to see how it all worked out.⁣”

The Louisiana Tech University graduate revealed on May 28 that he found out he has a daughter from a 1970s affair. “Dad didn’t remember anything, no specifics about it. It was interesting because Mom remembered a lot more than you did,” Al, 55, recalled during the podcast episode at the time.

He added, speaking to his father: “Finally … you said, ‘Well, is there any way we could know for sure?’ And I said, ‘Yep, we can do a DNA test together. She does it up there, you do it down here. We do it with the same company, and we can know whether it’s a match or not.’”

When the test showed a “99.99 percent match,” Phil invited Phyllis to Louisiana to meet him and his family members.

His daughter wasn’t a fan of Duck Dynasty before meeting the cast members, she revealed on Sunday. “I had no preconceived ideas, really. I tried to watch a couple episodes,” Phyllis explained. “It felt like that’s not what I want my first impression to be.”