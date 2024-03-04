Dustin Hoffman has always been a family man.

The actor is the proud father of six children. Hoffman became a dad for the first time in 1969 when he adopted then-wife Anne Byrne’s daughter Karina from a previous marriage. Byrne and Hoffman expanded their family the following year with daughter Jenna.

Following his divorce from Byrne in 1980, Hoffman moved on with his second wife, Lisa Gottsegen, whom he wed that same year. In 1981, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Jake. They later added Rebecca, Max and Ali to their brood.

Throughout his career, Hoffman has brought his kids to his many film premieres. As his children grew older and started families of their own, Hoffman began bringing his grandchildren to his special events.

Anne Byrne

Hoffman and Byrne met in 1963 and tied the knot six years later. The twosome called it quits in 1980 after 11 years of marriage.

Karina Hoffman-Birkhead

Karina was born in 1966 and was adopted by Hoffman following his nuptials to her mother. Karina has avoided the spotlight for most of her life, but in 1998, she was accused of stealing more than £5,000 worth of checks from a company she previously worked for, according to The Guardian.

According to Heavy, Karina was married to Simon Birkhead from 1992 to 1998, and the pair share a daughter.

Jenna Byrne

Jenna briefly followed in her father’s footsteps as she pursued an acting career. She appeared in films including The Wedding Singer, Outbreak and Wag the Dog. Her last film role was in the 2001 movie Love & Support.

Lisa Gottsegen

Shortly after Hoffman’s split from Anne, he walked down the aisle with Gottsegen. The pair had been family friends for years before their connection turned romantic.

“Dustin was telling us jokes, playing the piano and encouraging me to dance around the living room,” Gottsegen recalled in a July 2007 interview with the Daily Mail. “After we got together, my grandmother reminded me that later that day I had said, ‘I hope he waits for me because I want to marry him.’”

Jacob Edward ‘Jake’ Hoffman

Gottsegen and Hoffman welcomed their first son, Jake, in 1981. Jake pursued a career in film. He snagged his first acting role alongside his dad in Rain Man. He’s also appeared in Click, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman and more. Jake also had a recurring role on the series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Jake shared the screen with his dad in the 2022 film Sam & Kate.

In November 2022, Jake opened up about how he was brought to tears while watching one of his dad’s movies in school.

“When I was in high school, they had an anniversary screening of Midnight Cowboy, and I had never seen it,” he recalled to E! News. “I had no idea what to expect and I was really embarrassed during the screening because I was crying the whole time. People are looking over and they could see that I was there with Dad. It was embarrassing.”

Jake has been married to designer Amit Dishon since July 2022.

Rebecca Lillian Hoffman

Hoffman and Gottsegen expanded their family with daughter Rebecca in 1983. Like her siblings, Rebecca dabbled in acting and had a small role in the film Hook, which starred her dad. Her last onscreen appearance was in 1996 in the TV movie Le Nozze di Figaro.

Maxwell Geoffrey ‘Max’ Hoffman

Max was born in 1984. Like his sister Rebecca, he also made his film debut in Hook. However, he continued to act following the project. He’s appeared in Meet the Fockers, Greenberg, Ask Me Anything and Asthma, the last of which was directed by his older brother. Max also directed his own project titled Athena, which was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival.

Alexandra Lydia ‘Ali’ Hoffman

Hoffman and Gottsegen completed their brood in 1987 with the arrival of Ali. Her only film credit is in Moonlight Mile, which also starred her dad. Ali briefly dated Jonah Hill in 2017.

Dustin Hoffman’s Grandchildren

In February 2024, Hoffman and Gottsegen brought their two grandsons, whose parents’ identities remain unknown, to the premiere of Hoffman’s movie Kung Fu Panda 4. The family posed for photos on the red carpet.