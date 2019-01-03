This is what motherhood looks like. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, Instagrammed an honest look at her life as a mom of two young kids on Thursday, January 3.

“I know we often like to post the most glamorous moments and stick to those! But this is truly as real as it gets,” the singer-songwriter began.

In the photo, Hashian’s 8-month-old daughter, Tiana, is seen clinging to her back, while 3-year-old daughter Jamine sits inches away playing on the floor with plastic balls. Hashian, 34, was dressed for the occasion in pajamas.

“Sometimes if I’m only holding one of the girls, the other will cry until I hold her too,” she wrote. “So usually I’m carrying 50 pounds of adorable-ness down streets, up stairs, you name it!” The Massachusetts native admitted she often can’t recall the last time she washed her hair.

“It can be a real challenge to find balance and make time for your own work, even your own self care,” Hashian added. “I know things can look glamorous from the outside but real talk, any time I wore makeup this year, I POSTED a pic lol!”

Hashian and Johnson, 46, met on the set of his 2007 movie The Game Plan and began dating the following year. Johnson revealed in April that he is in no rush to get hitched.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” the Rampage actor explained to Entertainment Tonight. “Lauren felt, like, well, you know, mama doesn’t want to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Johnson is also dad of 17-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. The former couple, who met in college, remain close friends.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!