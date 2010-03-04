DWTS Host Jokes: We’ve “Set Up a Daycare” for the Gosselin Kids

What are Kate Gosselin's little ones going to do when their mom is strutting her stuff on Dancing with the Stars?

"Bruno, one of our judges, has set up a daycare," host Tom Bergeon told UsMagazine.com at Wednesday's "An Evening with Modern Family" event, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in North Hollywood. "We are thrilled!" he told Us. (Bergeon later Twittered that he was joking.)

But Bergeron won't be volunteering his babysitting services to Gosselin, 34. "Oh no," he insisted. "My babysitting days are over. She'll go back to Jon [Gosselin] before she gives me the kids."

Does he think the reality mom will win? Nope. "My money is on Buzz Aldrin," he says of the 80-year-old astronaut. "The guy walked on the moon for God's sake! The ballroom is gonna be a cakewalk for him."

On Monday, Gosselin told Jimmy Kimmel that she's confident about balancing her time between her dancing and Mommy duties. "The whole goal is obviously to be at home as much as I can and I'll come home back-and-forth each week. If I can cook dinner and dance, I'll be doing really well."

She plans on rehearsing "at a local studio" with partner Tony Dovolani near her Wernersville, Pa. home while the kids are at school; she'll also practice on a makeshift floor in the basement of their house.

"I am gonna win," she declared.

