Bones is having a baby! Emily Deschanel is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband David Hornsby, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

All eyes were on Deschanel, 37, as she attended The Conscientious Table event at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A. in September. The Bones actress slipped into a sleeveless blue dress with an elastic belt above her waistline, which accentuated the first sight of her noticeable baby bump.

Deschanel (older sister to New Girl's Zooey) and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, 38, tied the knot in an intimate L.A. wedding in September 2010. They welcomed baby boy Henry almost exactly one year later.

Deschanel is currently filming the FOX show's 10th season while pregnant — and it's just one of the many new transitions in her life. Soon-to-be big brother Henry, 3, appears to be making some changes himself.

"He got rid of his pacifier, lots of challenging stuff," Deschanel shared to Us of his milestones at Monday's event. "He started preschool, he got a new bed, we moved. Lots of transitions."

The family has been so busy, in fact, that Deschanel hasn't even found time to exercise. "But when I do get to work out I try to do some swimming and some yoga," she explained. "Also weight training, and I love spin classes."

