Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson sparked concern among fans when she posted an ominous message about her 19-year-old daughter — but she’s clarifying that Ricki is “alive and well.”

“Missing my girl so much it hurts my heart in a physical way,” Maynard Johnson, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 8, alongside a selfie with Ricki. “I love you all the way to heaven Kiki @rickihendrickk.”

Hours later, Maynard Johnson took to her Instagram Story to share the update, “Ricki is alive and well at college. Sorry for any confusion!”

Maynard Johnson also shared a screenshot of her text-exchange with her teenager. “WHAT?!!?? PEOPLE THOUGHT I WAS DEAD BC U NEVER POST ABOUT ME,” Ricki responded to her mom’s update. “No because I said I missed you,” Maynard Johnson replied.

Ricki reiterated that Maynard Johnson “never” posts images of her. “You literally tell me you’re going to report my account for pornography when I post your picture,” Maynard Johnson quipped, partially striking out the word “pornography.”

Ricki joked that she was the “forgotten child” in the family. “They wouldn’t know I’m at school bc u never posted that u dropped me off,” Ricki wrote, to which Maynard Johnson responded, “BECAUSE ITS TOO SAD AND I CAN’T SIT DOWN AND PUT WORDS TO IT OR I’LL GO INTO A DOWNWARD SPIRAL AND END UP IN THE FETAL POSITION.”

While Maynard Johnson didn’t share more of their correspondence, she had a message for her followers. “GUYS GET READY BC FROM THIS DAY FORWARD IT IS ALLL RICKI. ALLL DAY,” she quipped over the screenshot.

Despite fan concern about Ricki, the teenager reposted her mom’s selfie via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Saturday!!!! Miss my mom,” she wrote.

Maynard Johnson welcomed Ricki with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, in 2005. She is also mom to Jennings, 9, Gibson, 7, Gatlin, 6, Nola, 3, and Jones, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Tyler Johnson.

Maynard Johnson has given fans some glimpses of her relationship with Ricki through the years. In July 2023, she celebrated Ricki’s 18th birthday by taking her daughter to get her first tattoo.

“My girl is turning 18 today, [does] anyone have a horse tranquilizer for me?” Maynard Johnson joked via her Instagram Story at the time alongside throwback photos of Ricki. In another image, Maynard Johnson captured Ricki lying on a table while getting ink. “Doing grown-up stuff,” Maynard Johnson wrote.