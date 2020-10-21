Perfect pick! Emily Maynard revealed her fifth child’s name — as well as the little one’s nickname — on Wednesday, October 21.

“Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson,” the former Bachelorette, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the newborn. “You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement. My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy!”

Fellow Bachelor alum Jamie Otis commented, “She’s beautiful! Congrats,” while Tenley Molzahn wrote, “So so happy for your family Emily!! Congratulations on your little beauty!”

The West Virginia native announced on Saturday, October 17, that she had given birth, one day after sharing her pregnancy news. “Baby No. 5,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram.

She and her husband, Tyler Johnson, are already the parents of Jennings, 5, Gibson, 4, and Gatlin, 2. Maynard is also the mother of daughter Ricki, whose father, Ricky Hendrick, died in an airplane crash before her birth.

The I Said Yes author competed for Brad Womack’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor. After getting engaged to the Georgia native, 47, and eventually splitting, she went on to star as the Bachelorette in season 12. The season ended with her engagement to Jef Holm. The former couple split in October 2012.

In January 2014, Maynard and Johnson got engaged. While they originally met before she began filming, they reconnected after she and Holm, 36, called it quits. They tied the knot five months later in South Carolina.

While raising their family, Maynard often “looks back” at her time on ABC and wonders what she was thinking, the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in 2016. “My girlfriend and I would watch the show and just laugh [and say], ‘Who would ever agree to this?’ I still watch it, and I think, after all the embarrassing things that happen on this TV show, ‘Who in their right mind would ever agree to do this show, much less twice, like I did?'”