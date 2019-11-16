Committed to doing her part. Eva Longoria opened up about the pressure she feels to give back after becoming a mother to 16-month-old son Santiago.

“The one thing I did not expect when Santi was born was the amount of anxiety I was going to have about the world. Like, everything affects me now: the news, articles and climate change,” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala on Friday, November 15. “Everything scares me, and my anxiety has just gone through the roof going, ‘Oh, my God, I have a better place!’ So, it’s made my philanthropic work more intense.”

She continued: “It brought an insane intensity. I’m like, ‘We have to save the world! Oh, my God!’ I didn’t expect that. Of course, I do charity work and I do philanthropies, but now it just means so much more.”

Longoria shot down the notion that her new mindset is “debilitating,” noting that it is instead “healing” for her. “Sometimes the world’s issues are so big you feel paralyzed,” she admitted. “But I think that’s the misconception is that you have to be rich and famous to do something. And for me, every single person can do something. Like recycling or doing a charity event like this. There’s many levels of helping and doing, and so yeah, it’s sometimes overwhelming and paralyzing at the thought, but once you start doing, it’s easy.”

The Desperate Housewives alum founded Eva Longoria Foundation in 2012 to empower the Latino community through education and entrepreneurship.

Longoria welcomed her first child with husband José Bastón in June 2018.

The Grand Hotel alum explained in an August interview why she is happy she had her son in her 40s. “He was meant to be with me at this stage,” she said in her Parents Latina cover story. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

Longoria raved about Santiago’s personality in April. “He’s just funny,” she gushed to Us. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody. He’s just sweet and kind. He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber