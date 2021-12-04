Time to be tough! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar don’t go easy on their kids.

“We are strict as hell,” the actor, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 1, while promoting his Heluva Good! Dip partnership. “Look, I don’t believe in whooping kids. I’ve never whooped mine. My mom whooped me. They were, like, preventative whooping, so I know how to be strict.”

The Los Angeles native added that his Scooby-Doo costar, 44, “knows how to be strict” as well, saying that they have set “100 rules” for daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 9.

“They know they can’t break [those rules],” the She’s All That star said. “Friendships come and go. I tell my kids all the time that family is forever. So we have rules and they’ve gotta follow [them].”

Gellar exclusively told Us in February 2020 that her and Prinze Jr.’s “expectations are a little higher than most” for Charlotte and Rocky.

“I think [our children] know what the rules are,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum explained at the time. “We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together.”

The little ones are “not allowed” to have social media accounts either.

“That is a huge responsibility,” the New York native told Us in September. “My son doesn’t care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we’ve explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules.”

While hanging at home, the Stirring Up Fun With Food author and her husband love involving their kids in the kitchen. On Wednesday, Prinze Jr. noted that Heluva Good! Dip is a staple in their household, which the Stars Wars Rebels voice actor loved in the ‘90s.

“You can get it in the dairy section of any grocery store in the country,” he told Us. “Go there, get it and relive. The ‘90s is the last time the world was great.”

Prinze Jr. is helping the dip brand launch their One Heluva Good! Holiday Sweepstakes, which fans can enter between December 1 and December 10 for a chance to win dips, decor and delicious recipes.

“I’m a parent with two kids, and if you’re going to have more people over [for the holidays], you want things to be easy,” the producer added. “You don’t want to have to make a two-and-a-half-hour dish for a bunch of animals that are going to come over and grab chips with cheese and smash them in their face.”

