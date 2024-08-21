Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann exclusively gave Us Weekly an update on their sweet son, Heath.

When asked about the 4-month-old’s “latest milestones,” Horstmann, 35, gushed over the “awesome” moment Heath “rolled over” before Gibelli, 31, revealed a surprising first.

“On the plane ride over, he yelled, ‘Ma,’” Gibelli told Us during a joint interview with the couple at The Famously Average Golf Tournament on Monday, August 19, which was hosted by iHeartRadio’s “The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.”

Horstmann jokingly interjected, “I wasn’t there to witness this, so I don’t know if that’s true.”

While they may agree to disagree on Heath possibly forming his first words, the reality TV couple are absolutely smitten as parents and could see themselves expanding their family again.

“I want the whole basketball team. I really do,” Gibelli told Us. “I literally popped him out and I was like, ‘Let’s do it again!’”

It’s no secret they are obsessed with their infant son, who the Love Is Blind alum said is a “perfect little blend” of both of them.

“It’s definitely like Blake’s face, but with my features — like he has my eye shape but his eyes, his eye color and his smile but my lips and like little things like that,” Gibelli explained while the Bachelor Nation star noted he thinks Heath looks “exactly the same” as Gibelli when she was a baby.

Of course, with new parenthood can come sleepless nights. Horstmann admitted he’s “getting more” sleep than Gibelli, who does “the midnight feeding” for Heath.

Gibelli credited “a lot of coffee” for keeping her functioning during the day and her flexible schedule.

“I just have so much fun with him,” she said of Heath. “I also work from home, so I have just a really good blend of being able to work and then we have an au pair, so, like, we’re able to do things like this. At the end of the day, I do everything for them, which is exactly what I wanted, but I’m very tired.’

As far as self-care, Gibelli joked that she “can’t wait to get Botox” once she’s done breast-feeding.

Us confirmed Horstmann and Gibelli were dating in January 2022 after meeting while filming All Star Shore. They are not yet engaged, but Gibelli still used their trip to Florida for the golf tournament as an opportunity to show him her “dream venue.”

“We’ve had some discussions,” Horstmann said of a possible engagement. “I mean, [Heath’s] at the right age right now. We’re getting our feet back underneath us. We got money again. We literally got pregnant and renovated the house. The timing was a little — I don’t know why we didn’t time it like that.”