That escalated quickly! Kate Hudson took over Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show on Thursday, January 17, and her mom, Goldie Hawn, held nothing back as she was the guest of honor.

The Snatched star, 73, recalled being in the delivery room when Hudson, 39, gave birth to her now-3-month-old daughter, Rani — and revealed things got up-close and personal.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress — who welcomed Rani, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, in October 2018 — started the conversation by saying her mom was “right in there,” to which Hawn began to act out the situation with her own story.

“[The doctor] was sort of like this,” Goldie said as she got out of her chair and crouched down. “Leaning down, doing the thing on the baby, and I’m trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder, and now I see the head and I’m going, ‘Oh, there’s the head!’ and then it went back, and then [the doctor] said, ‘Goldie, if you get a little closer you might fall in.’”

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo had a hilarious encounter while Hudson was in labor. Hawn was also present for the birth of Hudson’s two sons, Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, and the actresses previously opened up about the awkward birthing gift that the proud grandma gave Hudson during one of the births.

“She wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower,” the Fabletics cofounder told DeGeneres during an interview in September 2018 of the “huge” flower Hawn gifted her. “And I was like, ‘I never want to think of my vagina that big ever.’”

Hawn also admitted at the time that while Hudson was in the hospital bed pushing, she got hungry and went out for food and “came back with pizza and Doritos. Luckily, she still made it back in time for the birth.

