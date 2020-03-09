Baby on the way! Camilla Luddington is expecting her second baby with husband Matthew Alan, the actress revealed on Instagram on Monday, March 9.

“Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.” Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 36, captioned the photo of her and Cinderella, with the princess pointing to her bump. “Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.”

She then revealed that she’s been suffering from morning sickness while filming!

“Oh the glamor of growing new humans,” she wrote. “But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday.”

The William & Kate: The Movie star and Alan married in August 2019. The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Hayden.

Following the announcement, Luddington responded to many fans commenting on her pregnancy. When one noted that her former Grey’s Anatomy costar Jessica Capshaw would be happy, the actress responded, “She’s my sister from another mister so of course was one of the first people I called!”

The Healer star also admitted that “it hasn’t been possible to hide for a while now” and that the couple already know the baby’s sex.

The pregnancy comes at an interesting time for her Grey’s character. During the Thursday, March 5, episode, Jo found out that her husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), up and left her for Izzie (Katherine Heigl). He said goodbye in a letter and even mailed her the divorce papers.

At the end of the episode, when Link said that Jo was his “hero,” she responded, “Mine too,” and went back to work.