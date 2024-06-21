Gwyneth Paltrow

If Gwyneth Paltrow was your mom, you could go one of two ways — totally rebel by sleeping in your makeup and living on a diet of triple cheeseburgers and energy drinks, or raid her impeccably-stocked kitchen and envy-inducing beauty stash whenever you liked.

So, we’re reassured — and a little disappointed — that it sounds like Paltrow’s two kids, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, have gone for the second option; they’re just like their mom! In a new interview with Elle, the actress and entrepreneur, 51, talks about her children’s approach to beauty and how, as younger members of Gen Z, they have grown up hyper aware of the importance of skincare. But, unlike many of their peers, they don’t just throw money at whichever hot new product their favorite influencer has endorsed.

“They are so ahead of the game,” said Paltrow. “They are research-based consumers. My son goes so deep into products, what’s in them, and how they counteract with other things. My daughter is very into products, too. We’re living in such a strange time where TikTok will sort of decide something is true, there’s veracity, and this idea, and then everybody gets swept up in it. My children are more circumspect. They do their own research, which I think is great.”

Interesting. Does this mean that once they’re through college — currently Apple studies at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, while Moses starts at Brown University in Rhode Island, in the fall — they could end up working for Goop too?

Gwyneth Paltrow with Apple and Moses Martin

In the interview, to launch her new “clean” mascara for Goop, Paltrow also talked about her own approach to beauty. While Paltrow is often mocked — and even mocks herself — for her love of squeaky clean wellness, it makes sense that one should avoid putting too many nasties in your eyes. “I started doing research around what’s in conventional mascara, and it’s pretty toxic,” said Paltrow. “There are byproducts from petroleum combustion and all kinds of crazy stuff in it. Everything we make that is makeup is coming from ‘makeup as skin care’ — that’s how we’re looking at it. When I started doing this 10 years ago, the technology wasn’t really there yet to make clean performance makeup. We keep seeing innovation come along so quickly.”

Paltrow herself, though, says she hardly even wears any makeup (and not because Apple has nabbed it all). “I’m a real tomboy at heart,” she said. “I’m very light on what I use, and most days, I don’t use anything. I asked [my makeup artist] if there was one thing I have to wear [and she said] you have to put on mascara as you’re getting older. It’s the best thing to do to make your eyes pop and look rested.”

Looking as rested as Gwyneth Paltrow is definitely a goal for most women — so, if sleep is hard to come by, mascara will have to do!