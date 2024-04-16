Halle Bailey and DDG’s son, Halo, is already achieving milestones as an infant.

In a sweet video of DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) and Halo, the father is talking to his little one in the car before Halo and Bailey, 23, jetset off to her next job. (Bailey announced in January she had given birth in late 2023.)

“You ready to get on the airplane and go fly, fly?” DDG, 26, asked the baby in a clip shared via the Instagram account @officialblck on Tuesday, April 16. “When you get there and everybody wants to say hi to you, you got to make sure you be nice to the director and the producer, so you can get some minutes too. OK?”

Halo sweetly responded to his dad by saying, “OK,” which shocked both DDG and Bailey, who was behind the camera.

“He said OK!” DDG exclaimed while Bailey gasped and giggled with joy before she responded, “Darryl, he just said OK! There’s no way!”

DDG turned to Halo and continued to talk to him and see if he would say anything else.

“Be extra nice, so you and your mommy can be in the movie together,” he said before telling Bailey that their son “could be one of the kids” in her new unnamed project.

Bailey agreed that Halo probably could have some involvement so he could “stay on the set” with her. As DDG attempted to get Halo to speak more, the baby went quiet.

“He’s like, ‘I already said it once, I’m not saying it again,” joked DDG before giving his son some sweet kisses.

After taking a few seconds to process her child’s milestone, Bailey was still in disbelief that her son was speaking.

“He literally said OK,” Bailey reflected while DDG shared he captured the moment on camera. “That’s amazing. He said it, ‘K!’ He went, ‘OK!’”

Bailey and DDG announced in January that they welcomed Halo just a few weeks before the New Year.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding Halo’s tiny hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

One month later Bailey shared that she thought her son was trying to communicate with her when she would speak to him.

“He started, like, cooing now,” she told Access Hollywood in February. “I’ll talk to him, I’ll sing to him, but I feel like he’s trying to respond to me. It’s the best thing in the world.”