https://www.instagram.com/p/BDHTDevsGJA/

The sweetest! Haylie Duff’s baby girl, Ryan, is best buds with their family dog, Kennedy. In an adorable Instagram video posted by the Cooking Channel star on Friday, March 18, the pup gives Ryan, 10 months, a kiss after the little girl starts to get fussy.

“After a long (but FUN!) day of shooting new recipes it always feel good to be with my girl 💘 #RyanAvaErhard,” the Real Girl's Kitchen host, 31, captioned the cute clip.

Duff, who is singer Hilary’s older sister, welcomed her first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg in May 2015.

“So many people have asked me, ‘What kind of advice has Hilary given you along the way?’ And she really hasn’t,” Haylie told Yahoo Celebrity in September of her sister, who is mom of son Luca. “She’s just been there for me. She hasn’t tried to push her way on me. There have been times where I’ve been physically overwhelmed, and she’ll just come over and hold the baby for an hour. Just physically being there has been the best thing she’s done for me in this process.”

And it appears Haylie’s doing just fine! The first-time mom shared a funny photo of Ryan hanging out in an infant seat in front of an open patio doorway this past June.

Ryan, chillin in her mamaroo A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Jun 9, 2015 at 12:00pm PDT

"Ryan loves to sit in her mamaroo and chill!" she captioned the pic via Instagram. "Lucky mommy! Thanks @4moms_hq #happybaby."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!