Hiliara Baldwin is facing criticism after posting a picture of 10-year-old daughter Carmen sporting a full face of makeup.

“Date night with my first baby … she did both our makeup,” Hilaria, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 18, alongside a selfie of herself and Carmen for a night out with husband Alec Baldwin. “How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them. Carmen, you are such a special soul … just like your siblings … all unique and equally incredible.”

In the picture, Hilaria and her eldest daughter posed in front of the mirror showing off Carmen’s work, with featured both mother and daughter sporting matching glam looks.

Hilaria continued her post penning a touching tribute to her husband, 65, in honor of their anniversary.

“Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininsta,” she wrote. “What a journey we have made🤍.”

The post drew criticisms from some social media users, who flocked to the comments section to question why Hilaria was allowing her child to wear so much makeup.

“Beautiful. But as the mother of two daughters … too young for the makeup/grown up look,” one user wrote, while another replied, “She is a child. Please!”

A third person slammed Hilaria for her parenting choices, writing, “I actually think it’s sad that people let there kids [wear] makeup and false nails etc at 10 yrs old,” while another wrote, “It [says] everything about what kind of parent you are.”

Other fans, however, quickly some fans came to her defense.

“All these comments about wearing makeup. She is having a fun time with her mummy and what a great way to do it,” one user replied on Instagram. “My daughter and I used to do each other’s makeup it’s a great way to bond, especially with the eldest in a big family. Please be kind 😍.”

Later on Sunday, Hilairia explained that she always encouraged Carmen’s creativity with makeup.

“I remember when you were maybe 3, I had just received a line of lipstick … and it was bright blue,” Hilaria recalled to Carmen in a video via her Instagram Story. “She wanted to paint her face bright blue. The whole face blue. She looked like a little Smurf and it was super cute. And I was like go for it, it’s art. And now you’ve gotten so much better at it because we’re going out and I do not look like a Smurf.”

In addition to Carmen, Hilaria and Alec share sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, and Eduardo, 3, and daughters Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 16 months. (Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

Alec, for his part, had sweet words for his wife in an anniversary tribute post of his own.

“February 18, 2011,” Alec wrote via Instagram on Sunday, alongside a throwback wedding photo. “Things were about to change in a big way. @bocartist and I roaming Irving Place. And who do I find there? I am more grateful for you than anything.”