Hoda Kotb Doesn’t Feel ‘An Ounce of Shame’ for Being an Older Mom

Hoda Kotb is not here for jokes about being an older mom.

Kotb, 59, opened up about welcoming her first daughter at 52 years old in a Thursday, December 14, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don’t feel an ounce of shame,” Kotb said while discussing pregnant Sienna Miller’s recent Vogue cover story.

In the profile Miller, 41, candidly discussed how it feels to be expecting a child at her age. “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of being older and having a baby,” she said. “To show I’m in on the joke.” (Miller is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Oli Green. She also shares daughter Marlowe, 11, with ex Tom Sturridge.)

Cohost Jenna Bush Hager then pointed out that Kotb “had kids later” in life but doesn’t joke about it.

Related: ‘Today’ Anchor Hoda Kotb’s Family Album With Daughters Hoda Kotb has often gushed about how her loved ones have defined her life — especially her daughters, Haley and Hope. The Today anchor became a mother when she adopted her little ones in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Kotb celebrated the milestone with then-partner Joel Schiffman. The former couple started dating in 2013 and got […]

“I do not care,” Kotb said. “I’ve heard from different avenues that sometimes people are like, ‘Wow, you did that this late, wow.’”

“My dad died when I was in college,” Kotb continued while wiping a tear from her eye. “You get your parent for as long as you get your parent. And they lay a foundation that you cannot shake.”

Bush Hager, 42, agreed with Kotb, noting, “Hoda doesn’t feel like she needs a joke because she’s so delighted by [her kids] that when you lead with delight, guess what follows? Delight.”

“Yes, it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Kotb gushed.

Kotb shares her two daughters, Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 4, with ex Joel Schiffman. Kotb — who was unable to conceive after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 — adopted Haley in 2017. She welcomed Hope two years later.

Although she doesn’t care for jokes about being an older mom, Kotb admitted to Bethenny Frankel on a June episode of Frankel’s “Just B” podcast that she sometimes gets “anxiety” about missing her kids’ milestones.

Related: Hoda Kotb's Ups and Downs: Joel Schiffman Split, 'Today' Absence and More Hoda Kotb has shared many life milestones — both triumphant and difficult — with TV audiences for years. The Today anchor began her tenure on the morning show in 2007 when cohosting Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda. The 10 a.m. slot quickly became a fan favorite, with viewers loving Kotb’s sunny persona and positive […]

“I do have it sometimes,” she said, noting she “sometimes does the math” while thinking about her age compared to her daughters.

“Do I get to see them get married? Maybe,” she continued. “That would be really good. Or do I get to see them have a child? Maybe. That would be really good.”

After comparing her own age with her parents’ when they had her, Kotb realized she might have more years with her girls than “I got with my dad.”