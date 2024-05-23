Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong shared that her 2-year-old son, Enzo, tragically died after accidentally drowning.

“Our baby of Enzo has gone up to be a happy little angel 👼🏻 It’s no longer painful or hard,” Yong wrote in Chinese on Saturday, May 18, via Instagram alongside a slideshow from Enzo’s memorial service. “Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.”

Yong shared that she and her family were on vacation for Mother’s Day weekend. She and husband Lim Kong Wang snuggled their son after he got tired from drinking milk, like he normally does.

The internet personality explained that she and Kong Wang ended up falling asleep alongside their toddler. However, when the parents woke up they noticed Enzo was missing and the “locked door” for the pool had been opened. They found Enzo inside and he was unresponsive. Yong performed “emergency CPR” while Kong Wang went to look for help since the hotel had a “poor” phone network leaving them unable to call for assistance.

“We rushed to the hotel lobby with the baby and asked the hotel staff to help call [an] ambulance and help do first aid until the ambulance arrived,” she penned. “Half an hour after being sent to the hospital for rescue, the baby finally recovered his heartbeat but [was] still in a coma.”

Yong shared that Enzo died on Friday, May 17, after his heart “stopped” beating.

“No one wants this accident to happen,” her post continued. “Please let baby Enzo leave in peace, thank you.”

Yong also shared a series of clips from Enzo’s memorial service. In honor of their little one, attendees released multi-colored balloons into the sky. One picture featured Enzo’s memorial display which included a photo of the toddler in a flower frame. The table featured balloons and a series of snacks including yogurt drinks, muffins, oranges, bananas and more.

Yong is a social media personality who creates beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle content. After she announced in July 2022 that she and Kong Wang welcomed Enzo, she began to give her followers an inside look of her motherhood journey.

“Little friends say hello to the world 🦶🏻,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snap of her holding her baby’s foot. “The first time I met you, you’re flushed. My face is pale but full of joy 💙”

Yong posted countless photos and videos of Enzo and had an Instagram page dedicated to him. On the page, Yong recently shared a throwback clip of Enzo testing out one of her digital cameras. “It looks like it 📸,” she captioned the clip in Chinese.