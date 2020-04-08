Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Life at Home With Their Daughters

Like the rest of the world, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic — but the ultra-private couple are used to keeping a low profile.

“They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.”

That said, the Place Beyond the Pines costars have been together for nearly a decade, so it seems they are doing things just right.

“Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first — then work fits in around it,” a second insider tells Us. “Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad.”

During their downtime, Gosling, 39, Mendes, 46, and their daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, enjoy taking trips to “the park and farmers markets,” according to the first source, in addition to reading, watching movies and cooking together. The La La Land star, in particular, likes whipping meals up in the kitchen.

“That’s his big thing,” the second insider tells Us. “He encourages everyone to do it with him. It’s fun for the whole family.”

