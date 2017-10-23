Jaime Pressly Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Hamzi Hijazi

They’re here! Moms actress Jaime Pressly has welcomed twins with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi. The actress announced her babies’ arrival in an Instagram post on Monday, October 23, one week after giving birth.

They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The My Name Is Earl star, 40, who is already mom to 10-year-old son Dezi with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo, announced that she was expecting twin bundles of joy in an Instagram post in June.

“Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2!” the star captioned an adorable photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

The I Love You, Man alum told Us Weekly in June that the couple were experiencing difficulties trying to conceive. “We thought we were going to have to do IVF,” she explained at the time.

But after the actress battled a bad sinus infection, she had a growing suspicion that she might be pregnant.

“I went and got a Clearblue test and then had Hamzi go back to the store and get about five more because I was like, ‘Oh, my God!'” she exclusively told Us.

“We were in the ultrasound and we just wanted to hear the heartbeat for the first time and much to our surprise, there were two heartbeats. I didn’t understand what I was looking at on the screen because there were two sacs and two little heartbeats and I’m like, ‘What exactly are we looking at? Is everything all right?’ We were in shock,” she said.

The actress, who celebrated her 40th birthday on July 30, showed off her growing baby bump on Twitter.

“Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It’s been a fantastic day with my family! #40thbirthday,” Pressly wrote.

Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It's been a fantastic day with my family! #40thbirthday pic.twitter.com/VrlIOBFXPv — Jaime Pressly (@theJaimePressly) July 31, 2017

As for first-time dad Hijazi, Pressley told Us in July, “He’s gonna be such a good dad. We’re excited. [Twins] have a built-in buddy. I’m really excited about that part.”

