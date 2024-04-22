Five months after welcoming her son Roman, Jana Kramer revealed that she thought another baby was already on the way.

“Guys, so I have an announcement to make. I took a pregnancy test,” Kramer, 40, shared on the Monday, April 22, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. After she and her fiancé, Allan Russell, experienced a “little whoopsie,” Kramer began to wonder if she was pregnant after her period was two weeks late.

“[Allan’s] always so careful, so I wasn’t mad at him ‘cause it’s never happened like that before. It’s literally never happened before,” she shared. “Then Jace takes this little rock and he goes, out of nowhere, I mean, literally, out of nowhere, ‘Dear God, I want my mommy to have another baby,’ and prays to this rock. And I was like, ‘Throw the rock f—king outside. Chuck the rock f—king outside.’”

Kramer, who shares kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, said that after two weeks of freaking out, she decided to take a pregnancy test. “I see a faint, faint, faint, faint, just like my first time, faint, faint, line,” she explained, noting she previously saw a faint line when she learned she was pregnant with Roman.

Related: Jana Kramer and Fiance Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline Jana Kramer’s relationship with soccer coach Allan Russell started out slow, but the pair’s connection was hard to deny for long. “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the One Tree Hill […]

She continued: “So, I was like, ‘I’m totally pregnant.’ … But then, like, three days later, I started my period.”

Rather than feeling relieved about the news, Kramer said she felt the opposite. “I was like, ‘Well, I kind of want another one.’ … I got to a place where I I’m like, ‘I would love another one with [Allan] on the right timeline.’”

However, Kramer said “the piece that stops me” from having another kid is her age. “I’m like, ‘If I was younger, I would have another in a heartbeat. If I was 38, I would have another one,’” she shared.

Kramer said that while Russell, 43, was open to welcoming more kids, they were in agreement that their family is probably complete. “I don’t think my body could handle another one and he doesn’t want to do IVF, so I think it’s done,” she stated, adding that they also turned down the idea of having a baby via surrogate.

Related: Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin's Best Moments With Kids Jace, Jolie Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are still making every moment count with their daughter, Jolie, and son Jace despite their split. The former couple welcomed Jolie one year after tying the knot in 2015, followed by Jace in 2018. In September 2019, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly that Jace’s birth helped improve her relationship with […]

Kramer and Russell, who got engaged in May 2023, welcomed their son Roman last fall. “We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together,” they said in a November 2023 statement to People. “The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them.”

Kramer has since shared several adorable photos of her baby body with fans via Instagram. “My DNA didn’t even try. #becomesuperior🤣,” she hilariously captioned a March snap of Russell and Roman, pointing out their likeness. “I was merely just a house for him for 9 months 😂.”