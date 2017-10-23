Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni Welcomes Baby Boy: First Photo

Now a family of four! Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni has welcomed his second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news with a first photo of his newborn on Sunday, October 22.

“HE. IS. HERE. Meet Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni! 8lbs, 7oz of pure LOVE,” he tweeted. “Our hearts have doubled in size …again. #dearmaxwell @EmBaldoni.”

Baldoni, 33, also shared a photo on his Instagram account. He wrote: “We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful. So much more to come.”

Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, are already parents of daughter Maiya, 2. In July, Baldoni opened up about their relationship in a sweet Instagram post in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Marriage isn’t always a super fun party. Just like anything meaningful in life, I think it requires planning, preparation, hard work, and communication,” he wrote at the time. “One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced is the growth that comes out of what most people in our culture would probably consider the ‘crappy’ parts of marriage. The miscommunication, the struggles, the insecurities, the arguments and, at times, even the doubt. The last four years have been the most amazing, challenging and beautiful years of my entire life and it’s all thanks to this amazing woman right here. @emilybaldoni – Thank you for loving me unconditionally, sweetheart. You are the most genuine, kind, and patient human I have ever known. Thank you for your relentless search for truth, and for always being so willing to grow and take me with you. I still don’t feel like I deserve you, but since you chose me for some reason…I’m just going to keep going along with it and hope you don’t figure it out.”

