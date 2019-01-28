Yawn! Jason Bateman may have taken home a SAG Award on Sunday, January 27, but the actor admitted his kids don’t think he’s a big deal.

“They’re not impressed,” the Ozark star, 50, told Us Weekly and other reporters in the SAG press room after winning the Male Actor in a Drama Series category. “They’re used to, you know, me working late hours and not being in town a lot.”

Bateman shares Francesca, 12, and Maple, 6, with his wife, Amanda Anka, and revealed that she’s the one keeping him grounded. “She’s got a full-time career herself, and she’s able to be a full-time mom, and she’s almost a fulll-time dad too,” he said. “I’m just floored by that. So that keeps me grounded. That reminds me that I’ve got a real strong example to live up to.”

The couple, who have been married since 2001, appeared on the SAG Awards red carpet together. The Golden Globe-winner looked sharp in a tux, while his wife, 50, rocked a sparkly, plunging gown.

Bateman has been nominated multiple times in the past for his comedy work on Arrested Development, but 2019 marked his first SAG nomination for a dramatic part. In addition to his starring role on Ozark, the actor also executive produces and even directs the show, which Netflix renewed for a third season in October 2018.

The New York native also gave a shout-out to struggling actors in his acceptance speech. “To the people that are at home and not working as they want, you’re just one job away, you’re plenty talented, and hang in there,” he said.

With reporting by Carly Sloane