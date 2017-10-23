Counting down the days! Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who slipped up that Hilarie Burton is pregnant with a baby girl, opened up about their expanding family in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Celebrity Babies 2017

“I’m very excited. I think in my life, I think that being a dad is my favorite thing in the world, bar none,” the actor, 51, told Us at the Walking Dead season 8 premiere event in L.A. on Sunday, October 22. “So the opportunity to do it again, and maybe not screw it up as bad as I have already, that would be great.”

He added: “We couldn’t be more excited.”

Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

The One Tree Hill alum, 35, first revealed her growing baby bump when the couple attended the Emmy Awards together last month.

Morgan and Burton, who are already parents of son Augustus, 7, began dating in 2009. “Their relationship moved really quickly,” a source told Us at the time.

Celeb Moms Who Ate Their Own Placenta

Burton opened up about their family in August 2010. “[We’re] really happy, and we’re a very good team. And we got very lucky that our family is what it is,” she told the Associated Press. “I want to protect them like a mama wolf should.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!