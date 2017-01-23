Almost here! Jenelle Evans’ boyfriend, David Eason, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 22, to share a photo of the Teen Mom 2 star showing off her baby bump days before the couple’s child is due on January 28.

“Happy and healthy!” Eason — who is already dad of daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship, and expecting another daughter with Evans — captioned a pic of the MTV starlet, 25, exposing her bare belly during a doctor’s appointment. In the snap, Evans looks happier than ever as she smiles from ear to ear.

Happy and healthy!

The excited third-time mom-to-be, who has already revealed she is naming her daughter Ensley, celebrated her bundle of joy’s upcoming arrival during a Saturday, January 7, baby shower.

"Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" the 16 and Pregnant alum captioned a group shot with some of her gal pals on Instagram. "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!"

As previously reported, Evans, who is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, announced in August that she and Eason were expanding their family. At the time, the reality TV personality told Us Weekly that she was thrilled to be adding a little lady to her brood.

“I’ve got my girl now, and I’m very ecstatic, very happy to be actually decorating stuff and all girls' stuff, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re going to be so spoiled!’” she raved to Us. “Because all my friends, they just have little boys, so it’s like everyone is just so super excited for me!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

