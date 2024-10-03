Jennie Garth suffered from two consecutive miscarriages after tying the knot with husband Dave Abrams.

“We got married on July 11,” Abrams, 43, said on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of Garth’s “I Choose Me With Jennie Garth” podcast. “And then we got pregnant that same month.”

Garth, 52, added that it was a natural pregnancy. Abrams recalled feeling surprised and excited that he was going to be a father quickly into their relationship. Garth noted that she didn’t remember much about the pregnancy since she “blocked it out.”

Abrams reminded his wife that they went to see her doctor and everything was “good to go.” However, things drastically changed “almost four months” later.

“We found out that there was no heartbeat,” he said while getting emotional.

Garth shared that after learning about the condition of her pregnancy she had to get a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure, which removes tissue from inside the uterus, per the Mayo Clinic. The actress had it done the same day she learned about the baby’s condition.

“I think I remember them saying we could just wait and let it work its way,” Garth reflected. “Let nature take its course or we could do the procedure. And we opted to do the procedure because it was just too much for me to carry a baby that had been terminated.”

Abrams shared that after going through that difficult moment with his wife, he tried to think on the brightside. However, the pair found themselves in the same situation.

“But then it happened again,” Abrams remembered while Garth added, “Naturally.”

Garth confessed she also didn’t remember the details of the second miscarriage. Abrams reminded her that it was a “shorter” pregnancy and they had to “switch doctors.”

“I think the doctor at the time was like, ‘Well, it’s not going to be healthy anyway.’ So then we did the D&C again,” he said. “And then by that time, I think it had definitely taken an emotional toll which we didn’t know how to communicate at the time. So we kind of just wrapped it up and then other things kind of came in the fold.”

While the pregnancy losses took a toll on both Abrams and Garth, the couple sought out therapy to try to help them. However, the twosome acknowledged that neither one of them wanted to talk about the grief and sadness with each other.

Garth admitted that she really wanted to have a child with Abrams, as she welcomed three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. The exes share daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

“I think at that time, I was feeling really down on myself, really ashamed, feeling like I was disappointing you, like I wasn’t able to carry a pregnancy with you, who I loved,” she reflected. “And I had had these three beautiful daughters with Peter, and you had stepped in and become such a wonderful stepdad to them.”

Last month, Garth opened up about how she sought out IVF treatment with Abrams. After going through several unsuccessful attempts, Abrams and Garth went through a 10-month separation, which she credited to their infertility issues.

“[We] were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing,” Garth said in a September interview with SELF. “And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship.”

In 2015, Garth and Abrams got engaged and tied the knot later that year. The duo filed for divorce in April 2017 but they later reconciled. Abrams ultimately filed a petition to dismiss the divorce proceedings in February 2019.