Lactated through silk jumpsuit mid meeting. Had to buy scarf for dignified exit. #hotelgiftshop #mommylife pic.twitter.com/vU0HBmCrx3 — Jennifer Love Hewitt (@TheReal_Jlh) September 1, 2015

Mom problems! Jennifer Love Hewitt got into a little situation on Tuesday, Sept. 1, when she lactated — through her clothes! The Criminal Minds actress and her husband, Brian Hallisay, welcomed baby boy Atticus James back in June.

"Ventured out for first business lunch since baby boy arrived…" Hewitt, 36, tweeted. "Lactated through silk jumpsuit mid meeting. Had to buy scarf for dignified exit. #hotelgiftshop #mommylife."

The Client List alum shared a fresh-faced selfie of herself after the mishap. Ready to swap wardrobes, she appeared to hold a new black outfit on top of her maroon jumpsuit.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2013 that Hewitt and the Revenge actor, 36, secretly tied the knot. They are also parents to a 21-month-old daughter, Autumn James.

Last year, Hewitt opened up about motherhood while attending the CBS Annual Summer Stars Party in West Hollywood. "You have nine months [to prepare], and you're terrified. You're like, 'There's not going to be any way that I can do this!'" she told Us in July 2014.

She added: "There are still days when you wake up and you're like, 'I'm not going to be able to do this.' And then the day's over, and you're like, 'I did that! This is awesome! I can do it tomorrow.' And then you wake up, and you do it again. It's great."

