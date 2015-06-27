Baby No. 2! Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are expecting their second child, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor and his ladylove are already proud parents to adorable daughter Sadie.

The soon-to-be second-time parents first met when the actor was a school teacher in New York City.

In September 2012, Williams and Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles after dating for over five years.

