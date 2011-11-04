Jessica Simpson: “I Can’t Wait to Meet My Baby!”

Now that her secret is out, Jessica Simpson can't help but gush about the baby she's expecting with fiance Eric Johnson.

"We're both thrilled," the 31-year-old singer tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out now). "We can't wait to meet our baby!"

PHOTOS: Jessica shows off her baby bump!

According to a Simpson pal, the first-time mom-to-be is "very, very excited about the pregnancy. Family is really the most important thing to her."

Luckily, Simpson hasn't suffered from any morning sickness, though she has been "really tired lately," a pal tells Us. "She goes to bed super early now and gets up at 5:30 in the morning."

PHOTOS: Jess and Eric's road to romance

Not that Simpson is slowing down. Along with her upcoming NBC reality show, Fashion Star, and a shoe and clothing empire worth nearly $1 billion, Simpson just launched her skincare system, BeautyMint, and is working with Zales on a jewelry line.

PHOTOS: Jessica's best denim moments

"The craziest thing is, she's still taking all her meetings — in heels!" jokes another confidante.

For more on Simpson's pregnancy news — including how Johnson, 32, has become "very" protective of his expectant bride-to-be, what her sister Ashlee thinks of becoming an aunt, and much more — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, out now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!