Growing baby! Jessie James Decker debuted her baby bump in a new Instagram photo on Thursday, October 12. The snap was taken during a trip to New York City, and Decker posed while wearing a form-fitting, long-sleeve burgundy dress.

The “Lights Down Low” singer stopped by several news studios for her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting her third child with husband Eric Decker. The mom of two is enjoying her pregnancy and giving into her cravings, as she enjoyed a slice of NYC pizza and some chocolate cake during her trip. She shared a photo of the dessert on Instagram, writing: “Pregnancy got me like….even worse? I took what I didn’t eat to the hotel with me for snacks later ?”

On Monday, October 9, the country star, 29, revealed the news with an adorable Instagram video of the moment she told her firstborn, Vivianne, 3, about the new baby.

“You know how you were praying to Jesus? What were you praying for?” Jessie asked Vivianne, as her 2-year-old son Eric Jr. stood nearby, and the 3-year-old said: “For a baby.”

“Well guess what?” Jessie said. “There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy!”

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on ?,” Jessie wrote alongside the clip. “We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed Vivianne in 2014 and Eric Decker Jr. in 2015. The songstress told Us Weekly in September that her kids are getting along much better now that they are a little older.

“Now that Eric is walking, it’s amazing,” she told Us. “They’re wrestling together. He runs after Vivianne. She runs after him. It’s completely changed the dynamic at home between them. They are best friends.”

